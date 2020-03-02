|
|
Barbara Wickham
South Zanesville - Barbara Ellen Wickham, 76 of South Zanesville, passed away March 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 18, 1943 in Cannelville, daughter of the late Chester Ross and Mary Zink. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the South Zanesville United Methodist Church. Barbara loved her church, snowmen, everything about Christmas and birdwatching. She was a part of the Senior Citizens Ceramics Club and a prized winning baker.
She is survived by her daughter Eugena (Gary) Hale; grandchildren, Cory (Shane) Moore, Kali Hale; great-grandchild Koen; brothers, Fred (Anillee) Ross, Delbert (Kathryn) Ross, John Ross; sisters, Marilou Loomis, Freda Pennybaker; special friend Margaret Angler.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roger Wickham whom she married April 1, 1960; brothers, Gerald Ross, Orrin Ross; sisters, Genevieve Zeller, Esther Crawmer.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday March 5, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Duncan Falls Cemetery. A social gathering for food and fellowship will follow at South Zanesville United Methodist Church 53 East Main Street, South Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020