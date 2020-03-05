|
Barry G. Long, 68, of McConnelsville passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born April 4, 1951 in Zanesville. Barry was retired owner of Long's Jewelry Store of McConnelsville for many years. He repaired clocks of all kinds and was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post #24 of McConnelsville, the V.F.W. Post #4713 of Malta, the Valley Lodge #145 of Malta, and the McConnelsville Eagles Club. Barry also was a member of the Morgan County Shrine Club and the Grace United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the Morgan County Gun Club. He is survived by two daughters Keyla (Derek) Work of McConnelsville and Mary Long of Athens, mother Mary Long of McConnelsville, a brother Rick (Janet) Long of McConnelsville and seven grandchildren. Also surviving is a special friend Cathy Hamilton of McConnelsville and several nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his father Leighton Long, wife Susie Long, and a son Dusten Long. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife and son in McConnelsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post #4713 of Malta to help local veterans. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020