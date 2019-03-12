Bartley "Bart" D. Cooper



Zanesville - Bartley "Bart" D. Cooper, 90 of Zanesville, passed away 8:40 AM, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born Tuesday, September 11, 1928, in Zanesville, the son of Bartley Cooper and Bessie (Day) Cooper. He married Josephine A. (Hupp) Cooper on Saturday, October 14, 1950, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Bart served his country as a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Life Member of the VFW Post 1058, American Legion Post 29, Knights of Columbus Council 505 and the Teamsters Union. Bart was a Truck Driver for Cook Motor Freight and retired from Putnam Transfer following many years of service. He was a true Notre Dame, an Ohio State Buckeye Fan and enjoyed camping, fishing and travel.



Bart is survived by six children: Catherine Addis, Jeff (Joy) Cooper, Mary Sue Fenton, Barbie Cooper, Carol Huffine and Thomas (Jodi) Cooper; seventeen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Bart was preceded by his wife of over 68 years: Josephine Cooper who passed away November 13, 2018; one son: Bartley D. Cooper; one son-in-law: Steve Fenton; two sisters: Mary Ann (Awk) Kissick and Ruth (Dick) Mauk.



Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Thomas Kummau as celebrant. Bart will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Josephine in Mount Olive Cemetery with the United Stated Army, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 conducting full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, in Bart's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019