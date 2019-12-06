Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Beautricia White
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Beautricia White

Beautricia White

Dresden - Beautricia Sue White, 58, of Dresden died Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Born August 5, 1961 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late William J. and Jean E. (Dunfee) Duncan and was a 1980 graduate of John Glenn High School. She was Christian by faith and was a very avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is her husband, Billy White; a son, Calvin White of Newark, Ohio; a daughter, Amber White of Newark; a sister, Jewel (Parry) Edman of Newark; three brothers, Al Duncan and Andy Duncan, both of Zanesville and Randy (Teri) Duncan of Delaware, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Morrow officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora.

Beautricia continued her love of life by giving the gift of life through organ donation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road; #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
