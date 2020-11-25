Becky J. Dutiel
New Lexington - Becky J. Dutiel, 59, Of New Lexington (Redfield), passed away peacefully at her home, Monday November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 8, 1961, in New Lexington, to the late Herbert S. and Mary Ann (Williams) Holmes. Becky spent most of her life as a homemaker, she loved doing arts & crafts, being outdoors and mostly, spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Christina Reed of Crooksville, Becky Cain of New Lexington and Jean Kinney of Roseville; grandchildren, Natasha Reed, Cierra Ellis, Jacoby Reed, Ashlee Kinney, Gary Kinney, Summer Dunwoody and Levi Speakman; great grandchildren, Autumn King, Tylynn King, Shelby Harris; brothers, Eddie Holmes and Steve Holmes of Crooksville; sisters, Sandy Parker of Crooksville, Shirley Hiles of Zanesville, Cathy Willison of Apple Valley and Wilma Dusenberry of Crooksville; close and personal friend, Michael Speakman. Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters, Phyllis Pletcher and Debbie Samson. Due to Covid, a dignified cremation will take place. If you would like to sign the register book or send a condolence, please visit ross-frashfuneralhomes.com