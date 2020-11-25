1/1
Becky J. Dutiel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Becky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Becky J. Dutiel

New Lexington - Becky J. Dutiel, 59, Of New Lexington (Redfield), passed away peacefully at her home, Monday November 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 8, 1961, in New Lexington, to the late Herbert S. and Mary Ann (Williams) Holmes. Becky spent most of her life as a homemaker, she loved doing arts & crafts, being outdoors and mostly, spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Christina Reed of Crooksville, Becky Cain of New Lexington and Jean Kinney of Roseville; grandchildren, Natasha Reed, Cierra Ellis, Jacoby Reed, Ashlee Kinney, Gary Kinney, Summer Dunwoody and Levi Speakman; great grandchildren, Autumn King, Tylynn King, Shelby Harris; brothers, Eddie Holmes and Steve Holmes of Crooksville; sisters, Sandy Parker of Crooksville, Shirley Hiles of Zanesville, Cathy Willison of Apple Valley and Wilma Dusenberry of Crooksville; close and personal friend, Michael Speakman. Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters, Phyllis Pletcher and Debbie Samson. Due to Covid, a dignified cremation will take place. If you would like to sign the register book or send a condolence, please visit ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved