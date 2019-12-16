Resources
Zanesville - Becky J. Marshall, 68, of Zanesville (formerly of Roseville), answered her final call on Monday December 16, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare after a sudden illness. Becky devoted 35 years of her life to the City of Zanesville as a dedicated communications operator. She was born on September 2, 1951 in Zanesville to Sona Garrett Marshall and the late Ralph Marshall. Becky was a 1969 Roseville High School graduate, known for her great sense of humor and love for crocheting. She was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. race before his retirement. Becky was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roseville. She is survived by her mother, Sona Marshall of Roseville; brother and sister in law, Rick (Cindy) Marshall of Zanesville; special niece, Dr. Lisa Marshall of New Concord; and her faithful fur companions. She was preceded in death by father, Ralph Marshall. Calling hours will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 North Main Street, Roseville, where friends and family will gather on Friday December 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 1:00 pm with Martin E. Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, next to her father. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
