Belva V. Ball
Crooksville - Belva V. Ball, of Crooksville, is now gracefully with God and enjoying his view of the clouds. She left this earthly life after 99 years of hard work and deep appreciation, in the afternoon hours of October 21, 2020 with her dear family by her side.
She was born the middle daughter, to the late, Pearl and Edna (née: Law) Ball on October 12, 1921 in Amesville.
Belva was a tirelessly hard worker, from her years spent in the Hull Pottery and the Crooksville China Company to her successful completion of the Bethesda School of Nursing program, which led her to retire as a licensed practical nurse from Bethesda Hospital. She always known to keep herself busy and was also the cleaning lady for many homes in Crooksville.
In keeping with her years long habit of walking, Belva continued that feat even into her final months. Regardless of her condition--from her broken hip to broken neck, she had to get in her 2-miles. Belva was a serious Baseball fan, trivia and otherwise. Even though she was a tough woman, Belva always set aside time to enjoy the best that life had to offer, whether it be her many nieces and nephews sporting events, her deep enjoyment for feeding her birds at her home on High Street or even taking in the breathtaking view of the vast ocean for the first time at the age of 97. It is a tragedy that she is gone but a blessing that she graced this world.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her sister, Rosa Starcher and many many nieces and nephews. She was an immensely proud, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and a great-great-great-aunt.
In addition to her parents, Belva is welcomed into eternal life by her sister, Laura Fast, her brother Lenley Ball and a stillborn baby brother.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24 at the funeral home with Michael Ring presiding. Belva will be laid to rest in Mound Hill Cemetery in Amesville.
Notes of condolence may be expressed on the funeral home's website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
