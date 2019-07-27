|
Belvie June Fraunfelter
Zanesville - Belvie June Fraunfelter, of Zanesville, died at 1:25 P.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Palmer and Mabel Muse Bryan. She graduated from Otsego High School and Cameo School of Cosmetology, Zanesville in 1945. She was the owner of Belvie's Hair Salon, retiring in 2017 after seventy two years as a beautician. Belvie was a member of Immanuel Church, the National Hairdressers Association of America since 1946, VFW Auxiliary Post 1058, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 29.
She is survived by two sons, Rolland E. (Linda) Fraunfelter and Gregory P. Fraunfelter; two grandsons, Bryan (Amanda) Fraunfelter and Corey (Makalla) Salter; two great-grandsons, Braxtin and Blake Salter; a sister, Dorothy Lou Denne of California; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frances Fraunfelter, who died January 2003, and a brother, John Bryan.
Per Belvie's wishes, no calling hours or funeral service will be held. A cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO, the area's only crematory owned by funeral directors.
A cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 27, 2019