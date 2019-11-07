Services
Bena Elizabeth Miller

Bena Elizabeth Miller Obituary
Bena Elizabeth Miller

McConnelsville - Bena Elizabeth (Miller) Miller of Malta went home to be with Jesus on November 5, 2019. She was born September 27, 1932 in Holmes County. Bena was 87 years 1 month and 9 days old. She was married to the late Jonas Miller on October 4, 1956. Bena was the mother of 5 children, Wanda Beiler (Jonas), Rosetta Barkman (Martin), John Andrew (Irene), Titus (Frieda), and Doretta. She was grandma to 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister Anna Miller (Emery) of Sugarcreek, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew Miller and Fannie Kauffman Miller, her husband Jonas, a granddaughter Judith Elaine Beiler, and 3 sisters Katie Schlabach, Erma Miller, and Vera Miller. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Ebenezer Mennonite Church. A funeral service will held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Laverne Yoder officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Ebenezer Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Ministries, 4464 St. Rt. 39 Millersburg, Ohio 44654. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -