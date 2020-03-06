|
Benson Workman
Zanesville - Benson "Ben" Edgar Workman, 96 passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. He was born May 29, 1923 in Hillsboro to the late Benson Earl and Florence Sharp Workman. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army Air Corps during World World II where he was presented a Certificate of Honor for participating in 28 bombing attacks on enemy installations that contributed heavily to an American Victory. As a well- known local area businessman, He was the owner of Zane Auto Top and the manager of Riverside Airport for many years. He was a member of the VFW #1058 and the (E.A.A) Experimental Aircraft Association.
Surviving are his son Paul (Pamela) Workman; a sister Matty Ann Frank; two granddaughters: Dana ( Jesse) Stacey and Alane (Drew) Snider, two great grandchildren: Eliza and Brynn.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Kelly Workman; a son David Workman; and a brother Earl Workman.
Memorial contributions may be made to: E.A.A. B-17 Tour 1145 West 20th Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54902
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. Funeral service will be held at 4 pm in the Snouffer Chapel with Dr. Stephen Ulrich officiating. A private burial will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020