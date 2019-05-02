Bernadine Sims



Zanesville - Bernadine "Bernie" R. Sims, 86, of Zanesville, passed away April 30, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care, Circleville, OH.



She was born June 5, 1932 in Cambridge, OH, daughter of the late Edward J. Colvin Sr. and Rosa Bishard Colvin. She was an avid church goer, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Bernie was known Grandma to all, had many Facebook followers and loved to play Bingo.



She is survived by her children, Kathie Robinson, Scott White, Jodie (Tim) Robertson, Mary Ann (Michael) Paxton, Teresa (Ronnie Hanning) White, Jeffrey (Margaret) Roberts, Kelley (Richie) Jones, Mike (Barb) Sims, Brenda Griffis, Tina (Randy) Archer; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; dog, Sneak.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Sims sons, David Schaffer, Samuel White; brothers, Robert, Edward Jr., Leonard and William Colvin; sisters, Mildred Wagstaff, Rebecca Humanek, Mary Hackely; great-grandson Jakob Eugene Jones.



Calling hours will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.



