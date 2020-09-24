Bernard E. GeyerZanesville - Bernard (Butch) E. Geyer, 84 lifelong Zanesville resident died unexpectedly Monday September 21st, 2020. He was born in Zanesville January 23, 1936, He is the son of the late John and Mildred Geyer.Butch was a 1954 graduate of Adamsville High School where he excelled in basketball. He was employed by Mattingly Foods for over 20 years and later retired from St Nicholas School as a custodian. His most enjoyable work experience was with Variety Attractions where he spent many years coordinating demolition derbies, concerts and enjoyed traveling with his longtime companion Phyllis Greiner. Butch enjoyed playing softball, watching the Reds and Indians and a good game of cards.He was member of the Norwich Malta Lodge #118 F&AM for over 40 years, Amrou Grotto and Fraternal Order of the Eagles #302 where he was still an active trustee, where he enjoyed spending time with many special friends.He is survived by his sister Roseanne Jackson, three children Doug (Debbie) Geyer, Daffney Geyer and Natalie Randall (Geyer). Five grandchildren Wesley (Misty) Geyer, Andrew (Lacey) Geyer, Madison Geyer, Cadence Randall and Emersyn Geyer and two great grandchildren Carter and Brynlee Geyer. In addition to his immediate family, Butch is survived by many special nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his mother and father, Butch was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard (Dick) Geyer, Gary (Cobb) Geyer and nephew Richard (Kevin) Geyer. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.Calling Hours will be from 5-8 Monday September 28, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, where Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday at 11am, officiated by Pamela Lashley. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Zanesville. Immediately following the funeral service, a lunch will be provided by The Fraternal Order of Eagles #302 at 1275 E. Market Street in Zanesville.