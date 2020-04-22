Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Bernice Whyde
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Bernice Whyde

Dresden - Bernice L. Whyde, 93, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday evening, April 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born September 20, 1926 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Morris) Griffin. Mrs. Whyde was a homemaker and was also a former of employee of Essex Wire Company and Social Supper Company. Bernice loved children and she provided care for pre-school children for many years. She attended North Terrace Church of Christ and was a member of the Dresden American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, but most of all she loved being with and doing things with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Charles (Kathryn) Whyde of Heath, Ohio and David (Jerry Sesco) Whyde of Columbus, Ohio; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond M. Whyde whom she married January 2, 1942 and who died August 11, 1991; a son, William Whyde; a daughter, Ruth Ann Phillips and several brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be 4pm to 8pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Only a limited number of visitors will be admitted at any one time and social distancing precautions will be observed.

Private funeral services will be held and burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Library System, 220 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
