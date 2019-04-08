Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:45 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
925 East Main Street
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Bertha H. Haren Obituary
Bertha H. Haren

Zanesville - Bertha H. Haren, age 97, lifetime resident of Sonora, died 3:07 AM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville.

She was born Wednesday, August 17, 1921 in Sonora the daughter of Ward Harden and Mary Ellen (Nolan) Harden. She was married on Saturday, February 3, 1940 to Paul James Haren who preceded her in death on Friday, June 10, 2005.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by five daughters; Marlene (Robert) Whissel, Maxine (Harold) West, Jane (Dave) Leasure, Jean West and Misty (Matt) Grimm all of Zanesville; five sons, Paul James II (Diana) Haren of Newark, Joseph C. (Trudie) Haren of Dresden , Michael A. (Linda) Haren, Jeffrey A. (Tammy) Haren and Jerome A. (Kelly) Haren all of Zanesville; 24 Grandchildren and 31 Great-grandchildren; one great- great grandson and 5 Step-Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son John R. Haren; two sisters; Betty Russell and Mildred Geyer and one great granddaughter Katelin Haren.

The Family would like to extent their sincere gratitude for the loving care given to Bertha by Jen, Bricklyn, Kim, Alexis, Darby and Jimmy Norris and Central Ohio Hospice nurses Sheri, Karen and Ashley.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will take place at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Wednesday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street Zanesville with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude in the Mt. Olive Cemetery Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 8, 2019
