Bertha Martindale
1948 - 2020
Bertha Martindale

Zanesville - Bertha A. Martindale, age 72, of Zanesville, died 8:01 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born Saturday, July 3, 1948, in Zanesville, the daughter of Elsworth Worden and Alwilda (Newell) Worden. She was married on Monday, April 5, 1965, to Paul Martindale, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2020.

Bertha worked for Brockway Glass and loved to play Bingo.

She is survived by three daughters: Tamara & Brady Severt, Marie Lemon and Paula Martindale, all of Zanesville; six grandchildren: Paul Kessler, Stephen A. Kessler, Robert Charles Lemon, Timothy Allen Lemon and Amber Marie Lemon all of Zanesville and James Allen Kessler, III, of Florida; six great grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters: Dorothy & Robert Doughty, Lucy & Ronald Buck, Ellsworth & Sue Worden, II, Lesley Worden, Hilda Ralph, Linda & Shane Dean, Margaret Golden, and Harry & Shanta Worden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was preceded in death by three brothers: Ernest Worden, Bobby Hutzell and Jacob Newell Worden, and one sister Geneva & Frank McWhorther.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of Shriver's Hospice for the care they provided.

Donations may be made in Bertha's name to Shriver's Hospice, 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Per Bertha's request a cremation will take place and a graveside service will take place at a later date. To send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
