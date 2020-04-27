Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Bertha Russell

Bertha Russell Obituary
Bertha Russell

Zanesville - Bertha M. Russell, 89 of Zanesville, passed away April 25, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

She was born August 1, 1930 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Fred L. Soller and Mary M. Armburst Soller. She was a member of the American Legion Post 29, VFW Post 1058 and Fraternal Ordrer of Eagles.

She is survived by her son Daniel J.(Rozanne) Lones; daughters, Dorie (Bill) Morozowsky, Jo Anne Severs, Linda Botkin; sister Mary Tracey; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Russell; son Pearl Frederick Lones; brothers, Paul Soller, Tony Soller, Gerald Soller, Homer Soller, Floyd Soller, Bennard Soller and Clyde Soller; sister Helena Pletcher.

Private family services will take place due to current restrictions under state guidelines.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
