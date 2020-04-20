Services
Bessie M. Hill Obituary
Bessie M. Hill

Zanesville - Bessie M. Hill, 84, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born March 15, 1936 in Blue Rock a daughter of the late Willis & Flossie Dalton Goins. She worked at Ballas Egg, Essex Wire, and was a residential housekeeper. She was a member of the Church of God and where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess and Devotional Leader. Bessie enjoyed cooking and baking, quilting, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Leonard Hill, Sr.; her children, Janice (Richard) Hubbard of Cedarville, Leonard Jr. (Susan) Hill of Zanesville, Lynnetta (Ronald) Scipio of Zanesville, Lori Tanner of Columbus, and Brian Hill of Zanesville; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lauren, Lindsey, Abby, India, Brian Jr.; sisters, Irene Flowers and Helen Holbert; and a brother, Willis Goins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, twin-sister Jessie Goins, Danzel Goins, Albert Goins, Edna Fagin, Charles Goins, and Elsie Coles.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a drive in visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Y-City Crematory/Loving Companion Pet Crematory, 15 Madison Street, (corner of Madison Street and Muskingum Avenue) Zanesville. A private funeral will take place at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Bessie will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville with Pastor Leonard Hill, Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bessie's memory to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
