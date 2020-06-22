Beth Ann Beckwith
Zanesville - Beth Ann Beckwith, 69 of Zanesville, died 12:01 AM, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. She was born Wednesday, March 7, 1951, in Zanesville, the daughter of George Ferguson and Maxine E. (Moore) Ferguson.
Beth worked with Bethesda Hospital, had her own pottery company called Ceramco and Buckeye Stoneware and retired as a Real Estate Agent in 2008. She was an animal lover especially her miniature dachshunds; she enjoyed decorating and remodeling and loved playing all kinds of games
Beth is survived by three children: Christopher (Christine Ross) Bischoff of Zanesville, JoeDon (Jennifer) Beckwith of Canal Winchester and Ashley (Jeremy) Culbertson of Newark; seven grandchildren: Brody, Logan, Braylon and Carter Beckwith, Madison, Jake and Karissa Culbertson; brothers and sisters: Patrick Ferguson of Granville, Valerie Snider of Zanesville, Jane (Dennis)Thomas of Galveston, TX and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by one brother: Matt Ferguson.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 PM. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 27, 2020.