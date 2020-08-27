Betsy E. CoonDresden - Betsy E. Coon, 61, of Dresden, died Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at Genesis Emergency Room.Born September 7, 1958 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Kassel and Dorothy Dillon Norris and was a 1976 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Betsy retired from the Longaberger Company as a weaver and attended the Dresden Church of The Nazerene. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Carli, reading and writing in her journal.Surviving is a son, David (Nicole Shockling) Coon of Frazeysburg; a daughter, Nicole Coon of Zanesville; a special granddaughter, Carli Collins of Zanesville; her life time companion, Rodney "Bo" Saylor of Dresden; three brothers, Mike (Barb) Norris of Cleveland, Timmy Norris of Zanesville and Pat Norris of Dresden; a sister, Tammy Norris of Florida and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Frazeysburg Cemetery, Frazeysburg where Betsy will be laid to rest by her father.