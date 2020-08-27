1/1
Betsy E. Coon
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy E. Coon

Dresden - Betsy E. Coon, 61, of Dresden, died Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at Genesis Emergency Room.

Born September 7, 1958 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Kassel and Dorothy Dillon Norris and was a 1976 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Betsy retired from the Longaberger Company as a weaver and attended the Dresden Church of The Nazerene. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Carli, reading and writing in her journal.

Surviving is a son, David (Nicole Shockling) Coon of Frazeysburg; a daughter, Nicole Coon of Zanesville; a special granddaughter, Carli Collins of Zanesville; her life time companion, Rodney "Bo" Saylor of Dresden; three brothers, Mike (Barb) Norris of Cleveland, Timmy Norris of Zanesville and Pat Norris of Dresden; a sister, Tammy Norris of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Frazeysburg Cemetery, Frazeysburg where Betsy will be laid to rest by her father.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Frazeysburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel Dresden Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved