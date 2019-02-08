|
|
Betty "Pat" Cubbison
Zanesville - Betty "Pat" Cubbison, 87, was called home on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 in her home while in the loving presence of her family. She was born December 23rd, 1931 to Clarence and Lyle Etta (Thompson) Pyle in, Zanesville, Ohio. Pat was a loving and devoted wife and mother who was dedicated to her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook, and could bake the best pies. She worked as a beautician, loved to sew, and belonged to the Tots to Teens Mothers Club. She was dedicated and very active in the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church.
Pat is survived by her children; including her son, Jeffrey (Barbara) Cubbison, and her daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Black. She will be forever loved by her grandchildren Courtney (Kim) Black, Cody (Amber) Black, Casey (Kelly) Black, and Cam (Sara) Black, Kayla (Troy) Jones; and Lisa (Brian) Van Fossen, as well as her great-grandchildren, Caiden, Karson, Kendel, Caelen, Casen, Natalie, Grady, and Zane Black, Brody and Addison Johnson, Dylan, Owen, and Kylie Van Fossen, Lyla and Layla Jones. She will be deeply missed by her sisters, Vicky Holt, Kay Eby, Pam (Sparky) Murtha, and Cheryl (Elmer) Wickham; her brothers-in-law, Darrel (Carol) Cubbison, Fred (Cinda) Cubbison, her sisters-in-law, Loreita (Bob) Slack, and Dee Pyle. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cubbison of 62 years, her parents, and her brothers, Frankie and Bill Pyle. The family would like to thank two very special caregivers for the time, patience and love they provided, Natalie Shcaad and Doris Norman.
Calling hours for Betty will be held at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM. Services for Betty will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at 1:30PM. Friends and family may call one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in New Concord. Pastor James Gibson will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family asks that Donations be made to the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church, 2770 Rix Mills Rd, New Concord, OH 43762 or Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019