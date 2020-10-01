Betty Ginikos
Zanesville - Betty B. Ginikos, 81 of Zanesville, passed away September 28, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center.
She was born June 13, 1939 in Zanesville, OH, daughter if the late, Samuel Ginikos and Goldie Irene Eaton. Betty worked for Wendy's, was a house keeper and member of Christian Missionary Alliance.
She had three siblings, Mark Ginikos, Mary Lane and Grace Height and her family at Willow Haven Care Center.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with visitation taking place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Self-provided face coverings are highly recommended.
