Betty Harden
New Lexington - Betty M. (Hatfield) Harden, 77, of New Lexington, formerly of Adamsville, walked home with her savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born June 28, 1942 to the late John "Jew" and Esther (Bethel) Hatfield. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Harden, who passed away on February 5, 1990; her two brothers, John Hatfield and Willard "Gene" Hatfield; two sisters-in-law, Carol Hatfield and Debbie Hatfield.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Karen (Gregg) Swingle, of Zanesville, and Teresa (Rick) Mayle, of Tennessee; her three sons, John Gregg, of Zanesville, Christopher "Chris" Gregg, of Zanesville, and Chad Gregg, also of Zanesville; eight grandchildren, Jason Moyer, Kayla Wilson, Chavez Gregg, John "Jr." Gregg, Shelby Gregg, Jacob Gregg, Wyatt Gregg and Derek Gregg; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Lynn Moyer and Brodey "Wilson" Weekley; two great great-grandchildren, Kheenan and Kamaari Brandford; five brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hatfield, Charles "Bill" Hatfield, Clarence "Cook" Hatfield, Edward "Ed" Hatfield, Larry "Linda" Hatfield, all of Zanesville, and Martha Hatfield of Adamsville; as well as a many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Betty was a 1962 graduate of Jefferson High School, in Dresden. She enjoyed many things in life, including sewing, her flower beds, OSU football, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty loved to prepare big meals for her family.
Betty was employed by the Longaberger Company for 18 years, and had also formerly been employed at Shoney's in Zanesville, until its closing. She spent many years working on her farm in Adamsville. Betty loved to pick berries and make berry pies. She will be deeply missed by many.
Betty's family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Palliative Care in Zanesville. You may call on the family Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 5 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 15 to May 17, 2020