Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hunter


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Hunter Obituary
Betty Hunter

Nashport - Betty Eileen Hunter, 76 of Nashport, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hospice at Licking County Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 12, 1943 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Charles and Louise Robbins. She was a housekeeper, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband James Hunter; brothers, Jim Robbins, John (Lucinda) Robbins, Lawrence (Diane) Robbins; Patty (Jack) Mautz, Janet Roberts; son-in-law Johnathan Beaver; brother-in-law Richard Hunter; grandchildren, Christopher Beaver, Amanda Cook, Daniel Crawford, Melissa Crawford, April Crawford, Michael Crawford; fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Starla K. Moran and Vicky E. Beaver; brother-in-law Hub Roberts.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional calling hours will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, where services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now