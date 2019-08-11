|
Betty J. Barnette
New Lexington - Betty J. Barnette, 79, of New Lexington, died peacefully at 4:20 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born June 18, 1940, in Farrell, PA, the daughter of Vincent & Susan (Arcuri) Elia. She married Rudy Barnette on October 20, 1962. She was a member of Grace Community Church of the Nazarene. Betty enjoyed bingo, yard sales, casinos and fishing. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. Most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband: Rudy Barnette, Betty is survived by five children: Rick (Shana) Barnette, Randy Barnette, Rob (Michelle) Barnette, Rodney (Christie) Barnette and Debbie (Chris) Russell all of New Lexington; her grandchildren: Ryan (Sierra) Barnette, Preston (Hanna) Barnette, Tabby Barnette, Breanna (Jesse) Palone, Dalton Barnette, Collin, Seth & Nicholas Russell, Caleb & Carlee Barnette, Jacob, Andrew, Wyatt & Rudy Barnette; two great grandchildren: Raylee Palone & Sawyer Barnette; siblings: JoAnn White, her twin Mary Brenneman, Samuel Elia, Robert Elia, Gerald (Kim) Elia and Debra (Paul) Dilts; many special nieces and nephews, her good friend Sharon Baker and all those who called her mom and grandma Betty. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters: Dolores "Dolly" and Nancy Elia. Friends may call Monday, August 12, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Gilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130-346. Online obituary and register book a www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019