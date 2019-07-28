|
|
Betty J. Riley Fisher
Zanesville, Ohio - The heavens opened up yesterday, Friday, July 26, 2019 and welcomed home Betty J. Riley Fisher, 91.
Betty was born on March 17, 1928 in McLuney, Ohio, the third of four children of the late Clarence Wilbur and Lillie Pearl Bateson Riley of Crooksville.
She had worked at the Watt Pottery as a painter. Painting flowers, fruits, vegetables, trees and birds on most of the pottery; she was Catholic by faith.
Over the years Betty enjoyed her time with her family, whether it was at a picnic or on a road trip. Over her 91 years she was able to enjoy traveling to other states. After her husband passed on May 21, 2005 she enjoyed her hobbies of becoming a junior horticulturalist. She enjoyed all of her flowers whether inside or out. Feeding the birds and watching the squirrels help themselves. She enjoyed painting ceramics, working crossword puzzles, especially in the Times Recorder in pen. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and having them framed as a gift to her family. And, her illustrious trips to Rural King and Hobby Lobby to decorate her home. She had the best taste of anyone and her home reflected that and the love there. She will be missed by many family members and her life -long friends. She will miss her neighbors. She cherished their kindness over the years.
She married Donald E. Fisher on December 30, 1950. They together had nine children. A daughter, Sandra Marie Fisher preceded her in death as an infant at the age of 5 weeks. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother.
Surviving are her eight children, sons, Michael E. (Stacy) Fisher and David A. (Judi) Fisher of Zanesville; Kevin F. (Shirley) Fisher of East Fultonham and Jeffery A. (Bev) Fisher of Hopewell; daughters, Susan A. (Bart) Schoolcraft of Roseville, Diane K. (Doug Parks) Butler of Zanesville, Theresa L (James Perry) Flowers of Roseville and Beth A. (Terry) Gildow of Pataskala. Also, surviving are 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Betty enjoyed all of her family. But, was especially close to her great-granddaughters, Harlee and Khloe and granddaughter, Paris.
In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Moore and Patricia Woodward; brother, Bill Riley and a brother-in-law, Bill Woodward.
Calling hours will be held from 4pm-8pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Michael Hartge officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019