Betty J. Smith
Betty J. Smith

Norwich - Betty J. Smith, 92 of Norwich passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at The Beckett House in New Concord. She was born August 14, 1928 in Guernsey County, a daughter of the late John Alonzo and Rosa Lee Rowe Holmes. She was retired from Southeastern Med in Cambridge as a Registered Dietician. Betty was a member of the American Association of University Women, Guernsey Valley and Zane Gray Antique Auto clubs and College Drive Presbyterian Church in New Concord.

Surviving are her niece Lisa (Ben) Bradley, nephews Randy (Laura) Holmes and Tom (Vickie) Holmes, all of New Concord and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Marvin Finlaw; second husband Jack Smith in 2010 and brothers and sisters: Cecil, Paul, Wade, Dale, Alda, Grace, Charles, Raymond, Warren, Gail, Clyde and John.

Betty served as a volunteer with the John & Annie Glenn Museum and the National Road/Zane Grey Museum. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir and with area singing groups including the Greater Zanesville Singers.

A private service and burial at Zanesville Memorial Park has taken place.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE is honored to serve the Smith family.

To send a note of condolence go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
