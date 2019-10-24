|
Betty Jane Gary, nee Roose
Northbrook, IL - Betty Jane Gary, nee Roose, age 100, of Northbrook, Illinois, passed away October 22, 2019.
Betty Jane was born October 28, 1918 in Ottawa, Ohio to Frederick and Bertha Roose. She moved to Zanesville, Ohio in 1940. Mrs. Gary was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church for over 55 years. She served as an elder, on the Board of Trustees, and as President and Circle Leader of the Women of the Church. She also served as President of the Women's Board of the Pioneer and Historical Society, and as President and Treasurer of Women's Benevolent Society.
She was a devoted wife for 38 years of the late Judge Holland M. Gary; loving mother of Linda (Raymond) Barrett, Susan Gary (Alexander Murphy), Elizabeth (Michael) Manaster, and the late Cynthia and Gregg Gary; cherished grandmother of the late Toni Adams, Husa Adams (Carrie DeMars), Betty "JiJi" Barrett, Angelina Barrett, Richard and George Murphy, Elizabeth Geary (Chris Lamas) , John Geary, David Manaster and the late Rachel Manaster; dear sister of the late James (Dorothy) Roose and John (Margie) Roose.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northbrook Covenant Church, 2737 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019