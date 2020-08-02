Betty Jane NeptuneNew Concord - Betty Jane Neptune (Miss Betty)Betty Jane Neptune (Prouty) was called home to the Lord on July 31, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, while in the presence of her family.Betty was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 29,1948. She is the daughter of the late John H & Leona E (Seaton) Prouty.Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her sisters, her brother and sister in laws, and many wonderful friends. Her first job was working at Muskingum College in the Alumni office and then spent over 40 years working at Huntington Bank. She was a member of the New concord United Methodist Church, a member of the John Glenn High school alumni council, Secretary of the 200 club, former 4-H advisor, and on the board of Evergreen Village.She loved playing cards, traveling (cruises), growing flowers, being outside, listening to country music with her families' band, and going to grandkids events. She was always on the go and often cooking in the kitchen. She was a great cook.Betty is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Neptune. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last September. She is also survived by her son Garry (Tera) Neptune and her daughter Michelle (Rick) Brown, her grandchildren Adam & Ryan (Chris-Ann), Toby (Madison), Cole, Quentin, Carver, Taylor (Jordan), Courtney, and Liza; her siblings Beverly Rickett, Carol (Jim) Morrison, brother-in-laws: Phil, Ted, and Bob Neptune, Danny Tom& sister-in-law-Jo (John) Wycoff.In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Neptune, sister Patsy Tom, brother-in-law Sam Rickett, and sister-in-laws- Judy, Louella, and Nancy Neptune.A private celebration of life for close family and friends will be held Saturday, August 8th, at the Neptune Farm. To sign the online guest book please visit