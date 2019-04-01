|
|
Betty K. Samson
Zanesville - Betty K. Samson, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Sat. March 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 28, 1939 in Mount Perry a daughter of the late James Leroy and Vera Hope (Inman) Norton.
She is survived by her husband Raymond H. Samson, Sr. Five children Raymond H. Samson, Jr., Phillip I. (Mary Ann) Samson, Sr., Richard A. Samson, Sr., Tanya L. (Del Ray) Monson, and Santee L. (Venus) Samson. Eight grandchildren Phillip I. Samson, Jr., Richard A. Samson, Jr., Candus (Em) Ganard, Brandi Samson, Amy (Brandon) Rexroad, John (Ashley) Monson, Tiffany (Jason) Selaga, and Mindy Samson. 25 great-grandchildren. Nine siblings Terry Norton, Alice Evans, Francis Middleton, Jerry Smith, Vera Pletcher, Diane McNulty, Trena Brown, Linda Mount, and David Norton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter Tomaka Glee Samson and three brothers James Elmer Norton, William Arthur Norton, and Jackie Dean Norton.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thur. April 4, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Fri. April 5, 2019. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 1, 2019