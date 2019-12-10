|
Betty L. Newton
Zanesville - Betty L. Newton, 88, of the Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville, Ohio passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born in Lamar, Arkansas on March 16, 1931 to the late Eli Dotson and Vesta (Stone) Tilley. Betty married Cecil E. Newton, on August 19, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio. During Cecil's Air Force career, she and her family lived in many states as well as in France. Betty had worked in the financial field most of her life, including Household Finance, as the MCLS Treasurer, and Treasurer of the Muskingum County Center for Seniors.
Betty is survived by her brother, James Tilley, her children Sharon (Melvin) Miskovich, Kenny (Lyn) Newton, Barbara (Curt) Gutridge, and Teresa (Steve) Rau as well as her oldest granddaughter Amber (David) Norman. She is also survived by grandchildren Matthew (Laura) Gutridge, Michael (Cheryl) Gutridge, Vesta (Joey) Dalton, Katy (Eric) Denny, Jenifer Newton, and special cousin Sue (Bill) Lackey and a host of great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cecil (December 21, 2006), her sister Johnava (Robert) Dunn and her brother Robert Leon (Helen) Tilley.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Cecil, at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Zanesville United Methodist Church, 58 E. Main Street, South Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019