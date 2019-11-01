Services
Zanesville - Betty L. Preston, 83, of Zanesville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Athens, County on Feb. 21, 1936 to the late William and Emaline Norris Mayle. She is survived by a son Marvin Nichols of Glouster, 2 daughters, Regina Romine of New Straightsville and Debbie Nichols of McConnelsville, a brother, Carlos Mayle, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buck Nichols, 2nd husband, Elwood Preston, a daughter, Darlene Roberts, a son, Melvin Nichols and a sister Lolly. Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the service. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
