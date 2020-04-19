|
Betty May Almendinger White
Betty May Almendinger White 91, of Malta, passed away April 18, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born September 4, 1928 in Malta to the late Grover G and Ruth Reynolds Almendinger. She worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper for her husband, Kennard White, for more than 25 years when he was an officer of the United Mine Workers of America She was a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and a life member of the Morgan County Historical Society where she spent many hours. She is survived by four sons, Howard (Linda) White of Florida, Tracy (Rhonda) White of McConnelsville, Kermit (Sharon) White of Malta and Aaron White of Florida, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Kennard White, sisters Freda Bankes, Geraldine Reed, Dorothy Norris, Mary Clawson and brother Ben Almendinger. Private viewing for family will be held at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Graveside services will be held at Malta Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan County Historical Society, P.O. Box 524, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020