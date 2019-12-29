Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Betty McClellan

Betty McClellan Obituary
Betty McClellan

Zanesville - Betty Jane McClellan, 89 of Zanesville, passed away Saturday December 28th 2019

She was born December 29, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Roy D. Kimble and Dorothy Agnes Zink Kimble. She worked at Mosaic Tile for fifteen years. She was a became a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1983, member of Moose #663, Post 1058, American Legion Post 29, Eastern Star, and was an usher at the Secrest Auditorium Zanesville for several years.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Sue Brown, Linda Lou Leonard; step-children, Jeff (Tracy) McClelland, Tonya Wapol; brother, Roy Delmar Kimble Sr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale A. McClellan; daughter, Marcia Dunkle; step-son, Greg McClellan; brother, Paul David Kimble Sr , and a great-grand-daughter Megan Marie Lynn Gheen.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday December 31st from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, Eagles Auxiliary services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
