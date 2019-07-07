|
Betty Smith
Zanesville - Betty Louise Smith, 90 of Zanesville passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
Betty was born in Zanesville on September 29, 1928 to the late Frank and Lottie Shipman Elson. She was formerly employed by the Muskingum County Water Department and the Muskingum County Engineer's office where she retired. Betty enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre at the Muskingum County Senior Center and was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons; Dan (Cindy) Smith and Mark (Diana) Smith, a daughter Christine (Craig) Perry, three sisters; Ruth Pyle, Gladys Fisher, and Linda Vandyne, nine grandchildren; Kevin Chevalier, Heidi Potocki, Scott Smith, Erin Procopio, Erica Hicks, Eric Smith, Jonathan Smith, Dustin Smith, and Tyler Smith as well as 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband Roy E. Smith who passed away September 24, 2009, a son Doug Smith, grandson Jason Chevalier, and a great grandson Aiden Kyle Smith.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday July 8 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Doris Flynn officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019