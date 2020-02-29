Services
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Betty Swope Obituary
Betty Swope

ZANESVILLE -

Betty Lee Swope, 90 passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Genesis Hospice. She was born September 27, 1929 to the late Arthur R. and Myrtle Franklin Neal. Through the years she worked at Shirley's Pharmacy, Girl Scouts and Carskadden Optical. Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by a six sons: Michael V. Allen, David L. Allen, Donald S. Allen, Patrick N. Allen, James M. O'Neill and Douglas L. O'Neill; two daughters: Deborah S. McCord and Diane M. Kelley; two sisters: Shirley Dixon and Ruth Havens; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Guy J. Swope, who passed away January 2, 1993.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8pm on Monday March 2 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook, or call our LOCALLY OWNED caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
