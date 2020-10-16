1/
Betty Zeek
1945 - 2020
Betty Zeek

Zanesville - Betty L. Zeek, 75 of Zanesville, passed away October 15, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

She was born August 11, 1945 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, David Curry and Edna Hardy. She was Christian by faith and was a United States Army Veteran.

She is survived by her son Karl Zeek; sisters, Frances Nessline, Mary Paisley and Virginia (Donald) Johnson; brother Dale (Linda) Curry; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David (Rosa) Curry, Johny Curry.

Private graveside services have taken place.

The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation for Genesis Hospice Morrison House and her caregivers, Jason and Tiffany.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
