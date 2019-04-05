|
Beula B. Hooper
McConnelsville - Beula B. Hooper, 95, of Malta passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born July 26, 1923 in Morgan County to the late William Lighthizer and Jessie Teters Lighthizer. Beula was a homemaker and had worked as a nurse's aid. She is survived by a daughter Connie McMulty of Ontario, Canada, a son Michael Hooper of Akron, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy J. Hooper, a daughter Phyllis Dobosh, a sister Evelyn Ross, and two brothers Carl and Denzil Lighthizer. In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Shrivers Hospice. Miller-Huck Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 5, 2019