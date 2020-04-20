|
Beulah C. Hague
Zanesville - Beulah C. Hague, 91 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at her residence on April 18, 2020.
Beulah was born in Philo on March 5, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Forrest and Clarice (Trout) Hartman. She worked for Muskingum County as the Humane Officer until she retired.
Beulah is survived by her three children, Leonard Ray Durst, Thomas Eugene Durst and Roger Allan Durst; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her three brothers, Carl L. Hartman, Danny B. Hartman and H. Wayne Hartman; her three sisters, Wava Shuster, Mary Lou Coen, Bib Frazier and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beulah is preceded in death by her brother, Arlin R. "Sonny" Hartman; her sisters, Donna Durst, Ruth Grable and Freda Woodard.
A private funeral was held and she was laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Hague family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020