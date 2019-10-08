Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Resources
Beulah I. Bishop Grable


1922 - 2019
Beulah I. Bishop Grable Obituary
Beulah I. Bishop Grable

Beulah I. (Davis) Bishop Grable, 97 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 at The Oaks at Bethesda and under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.

Beulah was born in Hiramsburg, Ohio on February 3, 1922. She is the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Lucy Mae (Scott) Davis. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Northside Church of the Nazarene, where she taught an adult Sunday School class. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her life was a testimony to her strong faith.

Beulah is survived by her children Grace (Vernon) Tucker of Duncan Falls, Sylvia (Ralph) Lowry of Louisville, KY, David A. Bishop of Blacklick, OH, Thomas N. Bishop of Fountaintown, IN and John W. Bishop of Indianapolis, IN; her daughter-in-law, Patricia K. Bishop of Zanesville; her sister, S. Jean Davis of Columbia Station, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Chestina "Kitty" Davis of Mesa, AZ; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beulah is preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence R. Bishop Sr. who passed away in 1985; her second husband, Rev. Harold Grable who passed away in 1998; her son, Lawrence R. "Larry" Bishop Jr. who passed away in 2013; her siblings, Virgil S. Davis, William H. Davis, Earl R. Davis, Ruth L. Parsons, Cora E. Miller, Charles E. Davis and Dale L. Davis.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Beulah's name to either Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055 or to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be 2 pm on Thursday. Rev. Dr. James Miller will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019
