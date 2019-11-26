|
|
Beverly Gehlken
Zanesville - Beverly Lucht Gehlken, 77, of Zanesville passed away at Morrison House Hospice on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born July 9, 1942 to the late Gordon D. and Ruth A. (Munro) Lucht. In addition to her parents, Beverly is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Gehlken, Sr.; and siblings, Mary Sue, Shirley, Bernie, Marjorie, Betty, Gene, Barbara, Robert and Peggy.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, Tammy (Jeff Haren) Sparks, Bill (Beth) Gehlken, Jr., and Ruth (Joe) McCorkle; grandchildren, Adam Sparks, Joel Sparks, Alana Gehlken and Aaron Gehlken; great-grandchildren, Dallie Sparks and Logan Sparks; special friends Carol, Mary and Barb; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Beverly was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly also cherished the time she spent with her friends. She loved preparing meals for others to enjoy. Beverly was an avid sports fan which included watching The Ohio State University football games. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Morrison House Hospice in Beverly's honor.
A graveside service in Beverly's honor will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 in Saint Pauls Cemetery, Sonora, Ohio. Funeral procession to leave from Burrell Funeral Services, 414 LaSalle St., at 11 a.m. Father J. C. Sullivan Celebrant. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019