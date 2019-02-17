Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH
Zanesville - Beverly J. Bintz, of Zanesville, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 76 years old.

Beverly was born in Coshocton, on December 13, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Neil and Mina (Sturtz) Guinther. She retired after 37 years working for United Technologies on Ceramic Avenue. She is a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Duncan Falls. She loved and adored her family and each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beverly is survived by her children, John (Kimberly) Bintz of Heath, Pat (Kari) Bintz of Zanesville,

Marty (Bear) Bintz-Allen of Nashport and Tom (Lori) Bintz of Zanesville; Her fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren; her two brothers Joseph (Karen) Guinther and Mark Guinther; her three sisters, Nora (Dick) Fry, Brenda (Peter) Dinan and Veronica (Sam) McCabe and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Bintz who passed away March 2, 2013; her son, Michael Bintz who passed away in June 27, 2006; her brother, Jeffrey Guinther; a grandson, Scott Michael Bintz and a great-granddaughter, Paxton Hazlett.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Beverly's name to Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, 713 Forrest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. 43701

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 1 pm on Wednesday with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. She will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019
