Beverly Jane Bradford Croy
West Lafayette - Beverly Croy, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at OSU Medical Center, after an extended stay at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 7 at the Free Funeral Home in Coshocton, Ohio, with Pastor Chris Cutshall officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
She was born on April 29, 1937, in Otsego, Ohio, where she attended school and met her husband of sixty-five years, Frank Croy, with whom she had three children: Dan, Janice, and Diane. Beverly worked at Shaw Barton in Coshocton and retired from Jones Zylon in West Lafayette. In the early years of her retirement she enjoyed traveling and redecorating her home, but later she battled Parkinson's disease and osteoporosis. Her husband's health also declined. They were a team, caring for each other in their home and then at Lafayette Pointe until his death in 2018.
Beverly loved her Savior and was a faithful member of Fresno Bible Church. She found friendship and joy in the life of that church, where she taught Sunday school and VBS, attended ladies' missionary society, and baked for potluck dinners and church picnics. Not being able to attend worship regularly was one of the hardships of her later years.
Those who knew Beverly knew that she loved being a mother and feeding her family. She was the expert in making homemade noodles for family get-togethers, and there were never any leftovers. Her family and friends often turned to her for advice, not only on cooking, but also on home decorating and fashion; in each of these areas, she was a woman of simple tastes and strong opinions.
Although Beverly didn't have the opportunity for higher education herself, she maintained a home where learning was encouraged and valued. Her children and grandchildren include three high school valedictorians and two salutatorians, and they have degrees in or are studying law, medicine, health information management, chemistry education, sports management, communications, English literature, journalism, and theology.
Beverly was not an athlete, but she married one. And, although her passion for sports didn't match Frank's, she enjoyed cheering for the Buckeyes, and for her children and grandchildren in all their sports or other school activities at Ridgewood, Tri-Valley, and Phil-Mont. A particular treat was listening to her grandson Matt Croy call games for WTNS and WKLM.
Beverly was thankful for her children, extended family, friends, and neighbors who continued to visit with her and care for her to the end. She even enjoyed an outing to Der Dutchman with her sisters Marilyn and Addalene in her final days. What happens in Amish country, stays in Amish country!
She is survived by her two sisters Marilyn Mulligan of Middletown, Ohio, and Anna Addalene Eck of Zanesville; a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Bradford of West Lafayette; a son Daniel (Donna) Croy of West Lafayette; two daughters, Janice (John) Todd of Zanesville, and Diane (Danny) Olinger of Glenside, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Carol Bradford of Warsaw; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Wendy) Croy of West Lafayette, Elaine (Marcus) Johnson of Zanesville, Kelly (Brian) Mozena of Akron, Ohio, Travis (Jessica) Todd of Atwater, Ohio, Katharine, Daniel, Kristin, and David Olinger of Glenside, Pennsylvania; six great grandchildren (and another due in December); as well as nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Mildred Bradford; three brothers, Dana Bradford, Donald Bradford, and Roger Bradford; and grandson Brian Croy.
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019