|
|
Beverly "Jo" JoAnn Williams
Zanesville - Beverly "Jo" JoAnn Williams, 85 of Zanesville, died 6:43 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Oaks at Northpointe. She was born Thursday, December 21, 1933, in Monessen, PA the daughter of Harry Douglas Williams and Mable (Curtis) Williams and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E.
She enjoyed traveling; taking care of her family home and caring for her flowers and yard and was very outgoing and friendly and very social. The family would like to offer special thanks to the Oaks at North Pointe and Shrivers Hospice for the special care they gave to Jo during her illness.
Jo is survived by special friends: Sherry Lane, LuAnn Cantrell, Aloma Graves, Dale Graves, Paula Graves and Flora Jean Noland; great neighbors: Dan Tabler and Michael Holbert; and several nieces and nephews including Gail and Jeffery Curtis and Sharon Curtis.
In Addition to her parents she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 548 Pershing Road, Zanesville, with Rev. Clifton Kilpatrick officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 11, 2019