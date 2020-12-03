Beverly MyersZanesville - Beverly Ann Myers, 70, of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 aat Genesis Hospital after a short illness. Beverly was born June 10, 1950 to the late Chester and Deborah (Mayle) Myers, of Zanesville.Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her brothers, Chester (Kwiyon) Myers, Jr., of Cutler, and Nelson (Gloria) Myers, of Chesterhill; special friends, Shirley (Lonnie) Hampton and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.Beverly enjoyed reading and researching genealogy. She also enjoyed time spent visiting with family and friends. Beverly never met a stranger. She was a dedicated member of the Southland Mission Church in Cutler. Beverly will be sadly missed by many.You may call on the family Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services in Zanesville. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Southland Cemetery, in Cutler, Ohio. Nelson Myers officiating. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.