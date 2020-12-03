1/
Beverly Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Myers

Zanesville - Beverly Ann Myers, 70, of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 aat Genesis Hospital after a short illness. Beverly was born June 10, 1950 to the late Chester and Deborah (Mayle) Myers, of Zanesville.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her brothers, Chester (Kwiyon) Myers, Jr., of Cutler, and Nelson (Gloria) Myers, of Chesterhill; special friends, Shirley (Lonnie) Hampton and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Beverly enjoyed reading and researching genealogy. She also enjoyed time spent visiting with family and friends. Beverly never met a stranger. She was a dedicated member of the Southland Mission Church in Cutler. Beverly will be sadly missed by many.

You may call on the family Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services in Zanesville. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Southland Cemetery, in Cutler, Ohio. Nelson Myers officiating. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved