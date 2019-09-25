|
Beverly Norris Moore
New Lexington - Beverly Norris Moore, 69, of New Lexington, Ohio died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home, surround by her loving family.
Born October 23, 1949 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Ernest Guy Norris, Sr. and Emma Dailey Norris.
Beverly loved to play Bingo, Cards, Slot Machines and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survived by her children, Nicholas James (Bonnie) Moore, Michael (Amber) Moore and Treaver Woodrum (Katie Burnham), all of New Lexington; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Gloria) Norris and Timothy Norris; sisters, Marianne Howell and Linda Starner, all of New Lexington; brothers-in-law, Dale Robinson of Somerset, Matthew (Gina) Moore of New Lexington and Rich Brown (Amy Holmes) of Roseville; sisters-in-law, Diane Warren Skeenes of Crooksville and Sandy (Larry) Harper of Roseville.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Rawland Moore on February 14, 2018; sisters, Gloria (Don) Phillips, Sue Levering and Barb (Don) Harvey; brothers, Ernest Norris, Jack Norris, Jerry Norris and Don Norris.
Calling hours will be held from 2pm-6pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 25, 2019