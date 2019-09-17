|
|
Beverly Pierce
Somerset - Beverly Pierce, 85, of Somerset, formerly of Corning, passed away on Sunday Sept 15, 2019 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center Somerset.
She was born April 11, 1934, in Crooksville a daughter of the late Marion and Clara (Hines) Driggs.
Bev was a wife, mother, and grand-mother, a retired employee of LGAR of Canal Winchester, a former member of both the Nelsonville Moose Lodge and the Corning Eagles.
Surviving are her son Marion( Linda) Pierce; her daughters Christy (Chris) Murphy and Debra Halsey; grandchildren Tara ( Butch) McGrath , Troy ( Brooke) Pierce, Kyle Halsy, J.C. Murphy, Lindsay ( Jordan) Lee, Jenna (Andrew) Fulk, and Brandi Pierce; great- grandchildren Stephen, Mariah, AJ, Parker, Kaleb, Allieonna, Xavier, Cooper, Hannah, and Karter; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Pierce, her sister Elaine West; her brother Gweldon Driggs, her step-faher Guy "Tubby" Tanner and an infant sister
Friends may call from 3-6pm on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00pm with Rev Carolyn Hoskinson officiating.
Following services cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Bev may be made to The Perry County Senior Center 520 First Street New Lexington, OH 43764.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www. jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 17, 2019