Bill Fluhart
Kettering - LUHART, Bill, age 63, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bill was born on May 5, 1957 in Zanesville, OH to the late Leonard & Jackie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard; sister, Wendy and daughter, Amy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Claudia Fluhart; daughters, Desiree, Candice, Mitzi and Jake; grandchildren, Jordan, Melanie, Karmen, Holden, Kendall, Levi, Kelsi, Kaylie, Wyatt and Tyler; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry and Lyle; sisters, Vickie, Teresa, Mel and Ann; step-mother, Bernice; uncle, Phil; and many other relatives and friends. Bill enjoyed fishing and camping. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home at 11 am. Bill will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
.