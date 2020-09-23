1/1
Billie Ann Archer
1929 - 2020
Billie Ann Archer

Zanesville - Billie Ann Archer, 90 of Zanesville, died 6:09 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born Thursday, December 12, 1929, in Zanesville, the daughter of Bernard Vaughn and Marguerite (Williams) Pennell. She married Eugene "Gene" F. Archer on Saturday, August 5, 1950, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Billie owned and operated Unisex Hair Fashions on 4th Street for many years and also worked at J.C. Penney Hair Salon. She belonged to the Sweet Adelines, Red Hat Society, J.C. Penney Lunch Group, Zanesville City Stompers and was very active with the Zaney Follies.

Billie had a great love for music and dancing and spent much of her life enjoying them. She was always the biggest fan at her grandchildren's dancing and sporting events and loved to watch Ohio State Football. Billie's family would like to thank Sarah and the caring staff of Brookdale Senior Living for the attention and care given their mother during her illness.

Billie is survived by two sons: Daniel (Helena) Archer of Hopewell, and Mike (Suzanne) Archer of Mooresville, IN; five grandchildren: Kelly Archer, Danyel (Jacob) Durant, Kasey (Jeremy) Foster, Austin Archer and Chelsea Archer; four great grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; one sister: June Huey of Zanesville, and one brother: David Vaughn of Columbus.

In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband: Gene Archer; an infant son: Francis Eugene Archer; two brothers: Jack Vaughn and Bernie Vaughn; two sisters: Betty Lou Vaughn and Pamela Skilling.

Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 955 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Billie will be laid to rest beside her husband, Gene, in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
