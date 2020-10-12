1/1
Billy Heiser
Billy Heiser

Zanesville - Billy J. Heiser, 82, of Zanesville, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1938, in Trimble, a son of the late John H. and Maxine (Sands) Heiser. He retired after more than twenty-five years as the maintenance supervisor from the Ferro Corporation. He was a long time member of the Brighton Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Crooksville Peerless Lodge F & AM, and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Surviving are two daughters, Kampsee (Kenneth) Weber and Sally (Christopher) Wilson; three granddaughters, Brittnee (Ian) Dicks, Hannah (Adam) Castor, and Kathryn (Drew) Swalls; three great granddaughters, Aribella Dicks, Nayla Wilson, and Norah Castor; two great-grandson, Emren Dicks and MacKenrick Dicks; and a sister, Shirley Seckinger.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Heiser, whom he married on November 22, 1962 and died November 4, 2016; an infant son, Stephen Heiser; and a sister, Anne McMaster.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Jamie West officiating. He will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Lynn, at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of his dog Baxter to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
